American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 18,095 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $57,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 5.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $370.92 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.67.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

