American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.00% of AutoNation worth $53,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 7.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 6.0 %

AN stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $7,870,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,961,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,796,022 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

