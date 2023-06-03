American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 82,913 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $54,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,913 shares of company stock worth $8,236,004. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

