American Century Companies Inc. Sells 21,102 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $51,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,130.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,427 shares of company stock valued at $9,507,153 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

