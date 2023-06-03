American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of AMSC opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About American Superconductor

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

