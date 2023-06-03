American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.
American Superconductor Stock Up 14.3 %
American Superconductor stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.
AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
