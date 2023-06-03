American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

American Superconductor Stock Up 14.3 %

American Superconductor stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

American Superconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

