Amp (AMP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.88 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $95.13 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
