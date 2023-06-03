Analysts Set Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target at $111.67

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $84.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

