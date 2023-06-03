Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$39.55

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.55.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE:LB opened at C$32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.93. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.78%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
