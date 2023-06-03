Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$39.55

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

TSE:LB opened at C$32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.93. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$43.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7304075 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

