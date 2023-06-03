Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $50.15

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of OMF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

