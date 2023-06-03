Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Target Price at C$128.10

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.60.
PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.72. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The company has a market cap of C$846.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.