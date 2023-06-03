Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $40.22

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Roblox has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

