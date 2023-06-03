Analyzing FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLJ Group and Tricon Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.71 $115.28 million N/A N/A Tricon Residential $645.59 million 3.51 $808.94 million $1.52 5.47

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than FLJ Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

FLJ Group has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricon Residential has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FLJ Group and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A Tricon Residential 97.08% 18.10% 5.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FLJ Group and Tricon Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 3 6 1 2.80

Tricon Residential has a consensus price target of $11.52, indicating a potential upside of 38.55%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of FLJ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Tricon Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats FLJ Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes. The Private Funds and Advisory segment provide asset management, property management, and development management services. The Corporate segment includes providing support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoffrey Matus and David Berman on June 3, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

