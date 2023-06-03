Analyzing Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) and Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) and Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tullow Oil and Hammerhead Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tullow Oil 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tullow Oil $1.78 billion 0.24 $49.10 million N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.05 $173.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tullow Oil and Hammerhead Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hammerhead Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tullow Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Tullow Oil and Hammerhead Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tullow Oil has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Tullow Oil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

