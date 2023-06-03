Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22.91 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $258.27 million and $22.91 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.24 or 1.00045788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002374 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02565558 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $19,168,492.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

