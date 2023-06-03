Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $143.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Stories

