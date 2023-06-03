Antoine Yver Sells 6,500 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 156,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 678.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNTA. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

