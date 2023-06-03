Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $38,307.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.