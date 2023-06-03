Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Aptiv worth $510,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $93.64 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

