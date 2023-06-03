Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Buys $112,508.32 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

