Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,830 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $14,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,146 shares in the company, valued at $328,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.20 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

