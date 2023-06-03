Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0744 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.34 million and approximately $375,692.56 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

