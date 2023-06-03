Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.56. 6,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 41,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aris Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

