Ark Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.68 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ark has a total market cap of $45.68 million and $525,925.94 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,357,304 coins and its circulating supply is 173,358,072 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

