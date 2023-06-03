Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Up 2.7%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 2,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GYLD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

