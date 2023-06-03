Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.55)-$(0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $640-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.55 million. Asana also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 128.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.