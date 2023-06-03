Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $218.36 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.29.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

