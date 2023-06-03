Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.10. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 6,211 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Atlantic American Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
