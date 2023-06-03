Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.10. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 6,211 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

