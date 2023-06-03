Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $24,606.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $24,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atomera Stock Performance

ATOM opened at $8.65 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $1,602,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 20.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 190.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

