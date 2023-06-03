Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.58) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.58). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.58), with a volume of 20,871 shares trading hands.
Augean Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.