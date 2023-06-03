Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 386476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.22.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm has a market cap of C$242.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.00.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Featured Stories

