Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.07-$7.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.36 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.24 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.84.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,664,000 after buying an additional 264,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

