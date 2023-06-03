Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $5.01 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $106.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $14.55 or 0.00053549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,893,735 coins and its circulating supply is 344,174,285 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

