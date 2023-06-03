Avalanche Price Tops $14.51 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and $92.22 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $14.51 or 0.00053433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00039300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,894,687 coins and its circulating supply is 344,175,237 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

