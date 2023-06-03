Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $141,000 in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Separately, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $15,509,000.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,766 shares of company stock worth $60,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

