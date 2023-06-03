Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $212,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

