Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $235,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

