Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $400,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

EOG opened at $111.92 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

