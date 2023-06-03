Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 41 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $443.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.