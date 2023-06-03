Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,111 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

About AstraZeneca

AZN stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.