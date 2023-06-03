AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

