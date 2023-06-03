Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.63. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

