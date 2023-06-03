AVI Global Trust plc (AGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

AGT opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. AVI Global Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 171.80 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 206.50 ($2.55). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.76. The stock has a market cap of £922.12 million, a P/E ratio of -876.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at AVI Global Trust

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £199.72 ($246.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396,640 ($2,961,739.99). 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

