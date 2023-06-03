Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 538.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 101,892 shares valued at $22,051,215. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

