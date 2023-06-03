Badger DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $47.24 million and $1.21 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,477,259 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

