Bank of America Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.69.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %
AMD opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $130.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,458,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.