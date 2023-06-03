Bank of America Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

AMD opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $130.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,458,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.