Barclays Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 450

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.56) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASOMY. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 550 ($6.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.83) to GBX 1,000 ($12.36) in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.74) to GBX 725 ($8.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $806.67.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.