Barclays Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $199.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.27.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.48. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,581 shares of company stock worth $27,183,743. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

