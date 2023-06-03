Barclays PLC Acquires 552,705 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fiserv worth $169,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

