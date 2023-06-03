Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,437,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $261,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

